Hahn Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up approximately 1.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. 1,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

