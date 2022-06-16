Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises 2.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $7.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.93. 4,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,565. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.65 and its 200-day moving average is $338.15. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.