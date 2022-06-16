Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.09

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.09 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 103,229 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.01. The stock has a market cap of £14.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

