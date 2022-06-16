Head-To-Head Analysis: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Super Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Super Group and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47% SeaWorld Entertainment 18.25% -690.93% 12.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Group and SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 1.30 $279.07 million N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $1.50 billion 1.99 $256.51 million $3.67 11.25

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Super Group and SeaWorld Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 SeaWorld Entertainment 0 3 6 0 2.67

Super Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 175.53%. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $79.89, suggesting a potential upside of 93.58%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Summary

Super Group beats SeaWorld Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

