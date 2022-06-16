Head-To-Head Review: Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) & Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Rating) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gemini Group Global and Eastside Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gemini Group Global and Eastside Distilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eastside Distilling $12.89 million 0.77 -$2.20 million ($0.76) -0.87

Gemini Group Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eastside Distilling.

Risk and Volatility

Gemini Group Global has a beta of -4.63, suggesting that its share price is 563% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Group Global and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A Eastside Distilling -60.82% -68.39% -25.24%

Summary

Eastside Distilling beats Gemini Group Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Group Global (Get Rating)

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Eastside Distilling (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

