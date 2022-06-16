HempCoin (THC) Trading Down 36.3% This Week

HempCoin (THC) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $433,916.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,475,225 coins and its circulating supply is 266,340,075 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

