Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 269,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,198,651. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after buying an additional 288,431 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.