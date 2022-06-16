Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.07. 47,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

