Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $225.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.69.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 41,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $184.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

