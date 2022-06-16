Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $13.57 or 0.00065886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $169.67 million and $24.62 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00290372 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00074939 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,501,038 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

