Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

HNTIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hunting from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hunting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HNTIF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495. Hunting has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

