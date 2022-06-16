Hush Trading Down 20.2% This Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $604,070.33 and approximately $74.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00302086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00077472 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

