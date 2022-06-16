HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $62,002.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

