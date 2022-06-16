Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.80 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 75.70 ($0.92). 173,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 944,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.80 ($0.90).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.55) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £220.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

