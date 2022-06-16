Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,599,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 2,216,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEPF remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.11.
Hyve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyve Group (ITEPF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.