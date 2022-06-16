Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,599,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 2,216,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEPF remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

