Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average is $221.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.27 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

