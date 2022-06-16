Ideaology Reaches Market Capitalization of $615,303.52 (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $615,303.52 and $227,725.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ideaology

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

