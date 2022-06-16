Illuvium Reaches Market Capitalization of $108.45 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $108.45 million and $11.61 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $166.62 or 0.00781811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 494.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,070.48 or 0.47252116 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00407794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00082215 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012087 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

