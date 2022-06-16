Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.01

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and traded as low as $17.01. Indivior shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 1,546 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.