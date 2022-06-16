Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Purchases $275,244.80 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Muransky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Edward Muransky purchased 1,440 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,440.00 per share, with a total value of $2,073,600.00.

FMNB stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $508.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.57 million. Research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 59.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

