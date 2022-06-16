Insider Buying: FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,818.00 in Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) major shareholder St. Albans Global Management, bought 78,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $999,818.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,078,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,554,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

St. Albans Global Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, St. Albans Global Management, bought 6,650 shares of FutureFuel stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,195.50.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in FutureFuel by 350.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 44.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

