Insider Buying: Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director Purchases $20,200.00 in Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $20,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,206.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Ann Merrifield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, C Ann Merrifield purchased 328 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,640.00.

On Friday, May 13th, C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $16,835.00.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $65.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.08.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.