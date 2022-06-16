Insider Buying: Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Purchases 329,000 Shares of Stock

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NMRK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,595. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 391,102 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 252,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

