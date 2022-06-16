Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Acquires 34,500 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MTW stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $420.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $27.37.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
About Manitowoc (Get Rating)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.