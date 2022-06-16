Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Acquires 34,500 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MTW stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $420.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $27.37.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

