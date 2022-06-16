Insider Buying: TMK Energy Limited (ASX:TMK) Insider Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

TMK Energy Limited (ASX:TMK – Get Rating) insider Stuart Baker acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,416.67).

About TMK Energy (Get Rating)

TMK Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and production of petroleum and gas properties. It holds 11.36 % working interest in the West Klondike project located in Iberville Parish, Louisiana; 12.5% working interest in the Fusselman project located in Borden County, Texas; and the right to a 20% interest in the Skye Napoleon tenement in the offshore Barrow-Dampier sub basin on North West Coast of Australia.

