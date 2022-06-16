Insider Selling: 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Insider Sells 20,324 Shares of Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) insider John Franzino sold 20,324 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $34,347.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,828. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 163,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 212,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XXII shares. Roth Capital started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

