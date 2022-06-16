Insider Selling: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Sells $3,091,860.80 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANTM stock opened at $462.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.55 and a 200-day moving average of $469.53. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.