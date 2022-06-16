Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells $121,953.14 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $454.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.61 and a 200 day moving average of $489.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

