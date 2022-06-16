Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells $121,953.14 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CHE stock opened at $454.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.61 and a 200 day moving average of $489.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
About Chemed (Get Rating)
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
