Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, April 14th, Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $286,450.00.

Ciena stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,388. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.