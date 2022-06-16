Insider Selling: CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,683.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTIC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.52.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

