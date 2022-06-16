Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells 417,739 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Revathi Advaithi sold 48,383 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $752,355.65.

On Friday, June 10th, Revathi Advaithi sold 44,447 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $726,263.98.

On Monday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $972,569.72.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $14.49. 6,299,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,721. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,742,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 523,119 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

