Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells 5,329 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,329 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $83,505.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,190.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLEX stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 37,902 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flex by 7,710.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 401,256 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.