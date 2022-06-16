Insider Selling: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells 5,620 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) Director Michael Johnson sold 5,620 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $12,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,468,170 shares in the company, valued at $10,053,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Michael Johnson sold 9,120 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $24,259.20.

FLUX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,483. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

