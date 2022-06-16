Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells 7,610 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of IRWD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,884,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,156. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
