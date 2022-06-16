Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells 7,610 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,884,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,156. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.