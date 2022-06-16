Insider Selling: Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) Insider Sells £225,000 in Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) insider Mathews Phosa sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £225,000 ($273,091.39).

Shares of JLP stock opened at GBX 14.74 ($0.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.44 million and a P/E ratio of 12.28.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.27) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.