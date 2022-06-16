Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Insider Sells $52,558.34 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $52,558.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $72,863.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 52.5% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 851,394 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 87.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 774,298 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 42.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter worth about $194,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

