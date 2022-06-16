Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $516,729.80 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87.

NCNO stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.91. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

