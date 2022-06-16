Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $104,368.25 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after buying an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,470,000.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

