Insider Selling: Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,773. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. CWM LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

