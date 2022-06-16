Insider Selling: RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Sells £87,969.04 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.83), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($106,771.50).

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 880.50 ($10.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. RS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 837 ($10.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,060 ($12.87).

Get RS Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

RS1 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.24) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.90) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

RS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.