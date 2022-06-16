Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells $795,706.45 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $795,706.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,417.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $33.21 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.08.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. CL King cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Xometry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

