InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 85,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

INCR stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. InterCure has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $248.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.29 million for the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of InterCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterCure during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in InterCure during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

