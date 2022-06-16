International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE IFF traded down $6.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. 2,771,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,076. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 457,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.