Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,559,197 shares of company stock valued at $143,083,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Invesco has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

