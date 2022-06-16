Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.52

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $26,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIM. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

