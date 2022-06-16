Invst LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.08.

NFLX traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.57. 117,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

