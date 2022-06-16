Invst LLC Buys 2,194 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Invst LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 352,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,964. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

