iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.36. 91,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,295. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

