iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.90

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.90 and last traded at $54.91, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.