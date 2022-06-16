iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.36

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 452756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,602,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 334,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,417,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 81,258 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.